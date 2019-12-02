$1,300 worth of perfume shoplifted from Victoria’s Secret
A woman shoplifted nearly $1,300 worth of perfume from Victoria’s Secret at Georgia Square Mall on Nov. 24 around 3:30 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
An employee asked the woman if she needed any help after noticing the woman ripping tags off of items, but the woman told the employee to “stop following her,” according to the report. Per store policy, employees are not to confront anyone who might be stealing, and the woman left with 18 bottles of perfume.
The employee told police security cameras might have recorded the incident, according to the report.
Driver brandishes firearm at other vehicle downtown
A man in a truck “brandished a firearm” at another vehicle before parking in front of 40 Watt Club on West Washington Street on Nov. 24 around 2:45 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The responding officer saw the gun in the man’s lap and noticed that the man “appeared extremely intoxicated” and smelled of alcohol while he spoke with the man, according to the report. When the man moved to touch the gun in his lap, the officer pushed it to the floorboard, “removed” the man from the truck and handcuffed him.
The man was arrested on charges disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to the report.
Employee at Subway in Walmart gives nearly $500 to phone caller claiming to be CFO
An employee at the Subway inside the Walmart on Lexington Road gave a man who claimed to be the company’s chief financial officer $497 and the employee’s identifying information, including her social security number, on Nov. 24 around 9 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man on the phone claimed the company “was being audited” and convinced the employee to load money onto two Walmart gift cards and give him the card information over the phone. She believed the man on the phone was the CFO after he “knew all about the system,” according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.