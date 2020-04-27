Lexington Road Krystal burglarized, cash stolen
The Krystal on Lexington Road was burglarized on April 20, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The manager of Krystal called police after realizing one of the restaurant’s glass doors had been broken, according to the report. After police arrived, the manager looked through the store and discovered the drive-thru cash register had been forced open and the drawer was left on the floor. The glass door was valued at $200 and $100 was stolen from the cash register.
A cash register at the front of the store had a key in its keyhole, but was left untouched, according to the report. Police collected blood droplets at the crime scene.
Man uses fire extinguisher inside elevator at Classic Center
A man used a fire extinguisher in the elevator of The Classic Center around 3 p.m. on April 20, according to an ACCPD report.
A Classic Center security officer saw the man, who was with two other men, use the fire extinguisher on the elevator’s video camera, according to the report. The fire extinguisher was valued at $500 and the cost of cleaning the elevator was also $500.
The man who released the fire extinguisher was taken into custody and charged with second degree criminal damage to property, according to the report. All three men have been barred from the property for two years.
Man enters vehicles at Wingate hotel
A man was seen in the parking lot of the Wingate by Wyndham hotel on North Avenue on April 19 swinging a stick and trying to open vehicle doors, according to an ACCPD report. Police arrived and found him inside one of the vehicles.
The man was arrested on charges of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or a felony and attempting to enter an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, according to the report.
The man told police he knew the owner of the vehicle, but the owner told police this wasn’t true and that he wanted to press charges. The vehicle wasn’t damaged and nothing was missing from it.
The hotel manager told police the man tried to enter her vehicle but didn’t damage it, according to the report. He also tried to enter the hotel but was unable because the door was locked. The manager told police she wanted to press charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.