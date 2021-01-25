Man accesses woman’s Snapchat, posts nude photo of her, offers to sell more
A man hacked into a woman’s Snapchat account, posted a nude photo of her on her story and offered to sell more of her nudes to others on Jan. 9, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The woman noticed that she was locked out of her Snapchat account, and later received a message from the man telling her he would change the password back if she blocked his phone number from her phone, according to the report.
The woman blocked the man, and when she logged back into her account, the woman noticed the man had posted the nude photo on her story and messaged people offering them more nudes if they sent money to his Cash App account. The woman was unsure if the man actually sent any more nude photos to anyone, according to the report.
Man attacked in tent by three people
Three unknown people assaulted a man in a tent outside the Division of Family & Children Services office on North Avenue on Jan. 9 around 8 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The man told police that he was sitting in his tent with another person when the three suspects “busted into his tent” and began to beat him. The man sustained injury to his right eye and a cut on his head. One of the suspects told the man that he would kill him, according to the report.
The suspects left the scene in a white sedan. The man did not know why he was attacked and did not think the suspects took anything. He told police he thought the other person in the tent with him “may have set him up,” according to the report.
Woman stalked by husband after separation
A woman told police that her husband, whom she was separated from, was tracking her with a device on her truck according to an ACCPD report.
The woman told police she was driving to the store when her husband called her and asked her where she was. She hung up the phone, but when she got to the store, she received another phone call from him and found him standing behind her. He yelled at her and then left the store, according to the report.
The woman had previously found the GPS tracking device in the fuse box of her truck. When she confronted her husband about the device, he told her it was his truck and that he could do what he wanted with it, according to the report.
The woman also received a bill showing that her husband was paying a monthly subscription to operate the tracking device. The woman’s husband has access to the truck when he comes to visit their children, according to the report.
The police searched the woman’s car for the tracking device but was unable to find it.