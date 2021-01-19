Man assaults ex-girlfriend
A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend at his house on Meadow Circle on Jan. 9 around 1 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The woman told police the man put his hands on her neck and threw her to the ground. Police questioned the man about scratch marks on his neck, but “he would not give a straight answer to how they got there,” according to the report.
The woman told police that the man passed out after drinking, so she carried him to his bedroom. She later awoke to the man putting his hands on her neck, pushing her down and calling her a liar, according to the report. Police noticed injuries on the woman’s neck and hand, and she said she hit her head on the ground when the man pushed her.
The man’s roommate told police he heard shouting, but “did not hear the physical portion of the altercation” according to the report. Police arrested the man and took him to the Clarke County Jail.
Woman threatened by man she met on dating site
A woman received terroristic threats on Jan. 12 from a man she met on dating website MeetMe, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman told police she was talking to a man for one day after meeting him on MeetMe. After missing a phone call from the man, she noticed his behavior became abnormal, and he became upset with her. She then decided that she did not want to interact with him any longer, according to the report.
The man then began sending threats to the woman through text messages after she told him that she was in love with someone else. The man accused the woman of owing him money, and threatened to kill her if she did not send him money, according to the report. The woman provided police with an address linked to a phone number the man used to text her.
Man receives terroristic threats online
A man living on Baxter Street received terroristic threats over the internet on Jan. 8, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man told police he is a political figure and someone sent him a message saying “Biden will never be my president,” that they knew where the man was and they would “be on [their] way soon,” according to the report. The man knew the person’s name, but did not know their location.
The man told police he Google searched the person’s name and found phone numbers who may belong to them, according to the report.