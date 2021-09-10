Two Chinese restaurants burglarized on same night
Two Athens Chinese restaurants were burglarized between about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to two Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports.
The glass on the front door of Golden Dragon on Alps Road was shattered with a large rock. The owner told police that a lock box containing about $800 had been stolen, and a bar that kept the back door secured had been removed, according to one of the reports.
Police found security footage from a nearby business showing an unknown person walking across the parking lot toward Golden Dragon at about 9:30 p.m., and then another person approaching Golden Dragon four minutes later. The cameras were too far from the restaurant to make a suspect description, and police were unable to locate any fingerprints, according to the report.
The glass front door of China Wok on Jefferson Road had also been shattered and the register’s cash tray emptied. The restaurant’s back door was found unlocked, according to the other report.
Security footage from inside the restaurant showed the door shatter at about 12:15 a.m. The footage showed a man wearing a mask and gloves enter the restaurant, take the contents of the cash register as well as several containers, and walk into the kitchen. The man did not come back to enter out of the front door, according to the report.
Man punches other man in Carriage House Buffet bathroom
A man attacked and presented a gun to another man in the bathroom of Carriage House Buffet on Atlanta Highway around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 5, according to an ACCPD report.
The caller, who had been attacked, told police he had been cheating with the man’s girlfriend, and the man had followed them from Atlanta. The caller and the woman had gone into the bathroom together when the man entered and punched him in the face twice. The man then began reaching for a gun in his waistband while saying he was going to kill the caller, according to the report.
The caller told police he then ran out of the bathroom “saying he didn’t want to get shot, explaining [that] he has a wife too.” The caller never affirmed that the man had ever pulled the gun out or pointed it, according to the report.
When police questioned the man, he said the caller had grabbed him, which is why he punched the caller. The man said the caller was trying to take his gun, so he had to hold it in place with his hands, according to the report.
Police found “a good amount of blood” on the bathroom floor, but the caller refused to press charges against the man. The buffet owner barred the caller, the man and the woman from the restaurant for a year, according to the report.
Drunk driver nearly crashes into house, promptly falls asleep at the wheel
A man nearly crashed into a house on Jasmine Trail while driving drunk around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 5, according to an ACCPD report.
Police found the car stopped in the house’s front lawn, with its front bumper pushed into a bush just “a couple of feet” away from the house. They saw the driver asleep at the wheel. When police woke the man up and asked if he knew where he was, he said he was home, according to the report.
The man told police he was coming from Oglethorpe Garage Bar. He told police he’d only had one beer. When police asked how long he’d been in the yard, he responded “I’m not drunk, please forgive me,” according to the report.
Police conducted field sobriety tests on the man and found several signs of intoxication. They handcuffed the man, but he refused to get into the patrol vehicle and “began to push his body back away” from the vehicle when police attempted to put him inside it, according to the report.
Police transported the man to Clarke County Jail, but the jail’s medical staff refused him because he’d been in a motor vehicle accident. Police then took him to the hospital, where he was medically cleared, before returning him to the jail, according to the report.