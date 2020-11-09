Man attempts to break into two gas stations on Hawthorne Avenue
An unknown man broke into Citgo on Hawthorne Avenue on Nov. 4 at about 1 a.m. and attempted to break into a nearby Chevron at about 4:50 a.m. by throwing rocks at the glass doors, causing approximately $1,050 worth of damage total to the two gas stations, according to two Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident reports.
The man broke the glass door at Citgo and stole 20 boxes of cigarettes worth about $120, according to the report. He wasn’t inside the store for more than a minute. The man was unable to break the door to gain entry at Chevron.
Police responded to the burglary alarms at both gas stations. Officers were able to identify the man as the same in both incidents from surveillance footage.
Person burglarizes house on Trail Creek Street causing over $12,500 of damage
An unknown person burglarized a house under construction on Trail Creek Street on Nov. 3. around 10:30 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The person caused about $12,700 worth of damage to the fridge, floor, walls and a window and stole a stove, which was worth $800, according to the report.
Police dusted for fingerprints at the scene. They found “a few different prints” and will enter them into evidence. The construction workers locked the house properly but hadn’t worked on the house for about a week before noticing the break-in, according to the report.
Man steals iPad from front desk at Uncommon apartments
A man stole an iPad from the Uncommon apartment complex on East Dougherty Street on Nov. 2 between about 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man pulled the iPad, worth about $1,000, from the front desk after inquiring about an apartment for a family member, according to the report.
Employees at the apartment complex were attempting to gather surveillance footage to give to the police, according to the report.
