Woman comes home to find couch moved
On Jan. 27, a woman came home from work to find a pillow, a decorative push pin and her couch moved, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. The couch was visibly shifted an inch from where it originally indented the carpet.
The woman also found the exterior lint vent had been partially ripped from the wall and the TV in her bedroom had been left on. The report said that the woman had not turned on her TV in days and could no longer find the remote, believing it to be stolen.
According to the report, the woman suspects two ex-boyfriends or a neighbor as possible culprits.
Man hides from police behind dumpster
A man with multiple arrest warrants hid behind a dumpster while police attempted to apprehend him on Jan. 31, according to an ACCPD report.
Around 1 p.m., ACCPD was told a man with multiple arrest warrants in Athens-Clarke County and Madison County was at a business on Hancock Street, according to the report.
An officer went to apprehend the man, but he ran from officers out of the building and down the street, according to the report.
The report said the officers apprehended the man several blocks away as he was hiding behind a dumpster. The man was arrested and taken to the Clarke County Jail.
Man barred from pizza joint
A man was barred from Mellow Mushroom on Clayton Street for disorderly conduct on Feb. 3, according to an ACCPD report. By the time an officer arrived, the man had left the scene.
An officer met with the manager of Mellow Mushroom who said the man was acting disorderly, yelling and then throwing a pizza box at a bartender, according to the report.
The manager asked that the man be barred from the restaurant if police could make contact with him.
The report said the officer found the man down the street and informed him that he was barred from the business for two years.