Man blackmailed with girlfriend’s nude photos
An unknown person blackmailed a man on Feb. 9 after gaining access to his girlfriend’s nude photos, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man told police he had received messages containing his girlfriend’s nude photos and threatening to distribute them if he did not send money. The man said some of the photos had already been posted on multiple websites with his girlfriend’s personal information, according to the report.
The man was unsure how the photos were stolen, but mentioned they could have been stolen from his computer or from a compromised Google Photos account. The man also told police that he has contacted a lawyer to get the photos off the websites, according to the report.
The man changed all his passwords to accounts to prevent the person from accessing more information, according to the report.
Woman urinates self before DUI arrest
A woman urinated on herself and in her car on Feb. 7 after pulling over into another person’s front yard and was then arrested for DUI, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman had her head down as an officer approached the vehicle, and said she was looking for her phone. She then got out of the vehicle without putting it in park. The officer saw urine on the woman’s pants and in the driver’s seat, and also saw an open bottle of vodka in the car, according to the report.
Police conducted a field sobriety test and noticed the woman had “extreme difficulty understanding directions” and could not maintain balance while standing. The officer at one point had to grab the woman to prevent her from falling. The officer decided to stop the test, fearing the woman may get injured, according to the report.
The woman told police the vodka in the car was not hers and that she does not drink alcohol, according to the report. Upon searching the car, police found ground up marijuana scattered around. The woman was arrested and taken to the county jail on suspicion of DUI, according to the report.
Man gets stitches after being escorted out of Pauley’s Crepe Bar
A man received stitches after being escorted out of Pauley’s Crepe Bar by the owner on Feb. 6, according to an ACCPD report.
The man told police he went to vomit in the bathroom of Pauley’s when he noticed a soap dispenser in the toilet and vomited on top of the soap dispenser. He then exited the bathroom and returned to his table. He told police that the owner of the restaurant then grabbed him by the arm and neck, dragged him out of the restaurant and threw him to the ground, according to the report.
The man told police he had to receive 5 stitches on his finger after the incident.
The owner of Pauley’s told police he visited the restroom and saw the soap dispenser in the toilet with no vomit on it and assumed the man had put the soap dispenser in the toilet. He then asked the man to leave and escorted him outside.
Security footage showed the owner make contact with the man and then grab him by the collar and left arm to escort him out. Once outside of the restaurant, both the owner and the man fell on a temporary ramp that was set up due to construction, according to the report.