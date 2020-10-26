Man burglarizes home on Jefferson Place
A man burglarized a home on Jefferson Place on Oct. 23 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. while the couple who lives there was at work, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The man damaged two televisions worth about a cumulative $500 by putting them in the bathtub with running water, according to the report. The man broke a window to gain entry to the house and pulled items off of the bookshelf and out of the closet.
At the time of the report, nothing was reported missing.
Gunshots fired on Amethyst Drive, Brocket Drive
An unknown person fired gunshots, which damaged a window in a home on Amethyst Drive and a vehicle parked on Brockett Drive on Oct. 24 between 4:30-10:10 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report. The gunshots caused a total of about $1400 worth of damages.
The car of the person who fired the gunshots was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera, but no license plate number could be determined. Police received two different calls about shots being fired in the area. A single rifle round was recovered, according to the report.
A woman woke up to find two bullet holes in her window. The bullets damaged the window and the wall in the woman’s home on Amethyst Drive and the vehicle parked on Brockett Drive, according to the report.
Person keys car at Georgia Square Mall after woman left note on their car
An unknown person keyed a vehicle in the parking lot of Georgia Square Mall on Atlanta Highway after a woman left a note on their car on Oct. 20 at about 3 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
When the woman parked, she left a sticky-note on the vehicle in the neighboring parking spot, which was parked over the line. The note instructed the owner of the vehicle not to hit her car. When the woman returned, her car had scratches all the way around it, according to the report.
She also found the note she had left on her driver’s door with an expletive written on it, according to the report.
