Man grabs, damages microphone of protester downtown
A man grabbed a Black Lives Matter protester and broke his microphone on the corner of East Broad Street and College Avenue on June 25 at about 7:30 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
Officers were unable to locate the man downtown but were given a copy of a video taken of the incident, which showed the man come up to the protester and grab at him while the protester pushed him from behind, according to the report.
While the protester and his group were talking on the corner of the street, the man grabbed him and ripped his public announcement microphone away from him. The microphone, worth about $120, was damaged. The protester told officers the incident happened quickly, but he did attempt to defend himself by pushing the man away when he grabbed at him.
Around 20 sticks of deodorant stolen from CVS
Two men stole about 20 sticks of deodorant, worth about $140 total, from CVS on North Avenue on July 9 at about 4:25 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Three men entered the CVS. The employee knew two of the men and security footage will be made available to the police, the report said.
One man without a shirt on tried to distract the employees while the other two men took about 10-15 sticks of deodorant each, according to the report.
$895 in cash and merchandise stolen from Journeys in Georgia Square Mall
An unknown person stole about $895 in cash and merchandise from Journeys at Georgia Square Mall on Atlanta Highway and caused $300 worth of damage between July 3 at about 7:15 p.m. and July 4 at about 9:50 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Due to lack of surveillance cameras in and near the store, the person was not caught on video, according to the report.
In addition to $600 cash stolen from the cash register, about $255 worth of shoes were taken, including Birkenstocks, Tevas, Converse and Vans, according to the report. A Herschel Supply Company bookbag worth $40 was stolen as well.
According to the report, an employee found that shoe boxes had been thrown around, the cash register drawers had been removed from the registers and the fire alarm at the back door had been broken, causing $300 of damage, when she opened the store in the morning. The employee told police she remembered locking the store the night before.
