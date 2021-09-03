Man harasses grandmother for cigarettes
A man was arrested on Aug. 30 after repeatedly harassing his grandmother and her friend for cigarettes and money, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man’s grandmother told police he would come to her house multiple times a day, knocking on the doors and windows of the house until someone answered the door so he could ask for money and cigarettes, according to the report. On the date of the report, he asked his grandmother if he could call his mother, and when she told him he couldn’t, the man yanked the phone from his grandmother’s hand.
The man’s grandmother told police that the man wasn’t even supposed to be around her because he had bond conditions due to a case in Madison County, according to the report.
Police arrested the man and took him to Clarke County Jail, according to the report.
Man nearly drives into The Rail bar
An intoxicated man nearly drove his car into The Rail bar on Aug. 30 around midnight after a bartender told him he couldn’t drink anymore and asked him to leave, according to an ACCPD report.
After being asked to leave, the man began to harass other patrons. A bouncer was able to get the man outside, where the man got into his car and drove up onto the curb in front of the building, nearly hitting other patrons who were sitting on the curb. He then got out of the car and attempted to confront the other patrons again, according to the report.
After another patron blocked the man with a chair, he got back in his car and drove away. Police found the man and his car at the end of a nearby service road, driven up against a chain link gate. The man told police that he was “actually just trying to get an Uber,” according to the report.
The man was injured, so police took him to the hospital after arresting him on charges of aggravated assault, DUI, reckless driving and having open containers of alcohol in his vehicle, according to the report.
Staff Zone employees get into argument
Two employees at Staff Zone on Baxter Street got into an argument on Aug. 27, and one employee told police the other threatened him with a box cutter, according to an ACCPD report.
The first employee told police that the second employee “started bossing him around regarding a broom,” leading to an argument. He said the second employee pushed him to the ground and then held up a box cutter with the blade out and threatened him, according to the report.
The second employee said to police that he told the first employee that he needed to use a different kind of broom when sweeping, which led to the argument. He said the argument never got physical, and said the first employee was trying to make him lose his job with false accusations, according to the report.
Other staff members told police they had overheard the argument, but none observed any physical altercation. Police told the first employee that they did not have sufficient evidence to arrest the second employee, according to the report.