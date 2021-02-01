Man hides drugs in pants
Police confiscated an array of drugs from underneath a man’s penis after stopping him and two others in a stolen car, according to an ACCPD report.
When police searched the vehicle, they found unlabeled pills, a spoon and syringe, bags of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun. After searching the car, police asked the man if he had any more contraband on him, and the man admitted he had heroin and marijuana under his penis.
Police also found counterfeit money in another man’s pocket. Police noticed the money had a strange texture and did not have a security strip. They also confiscated a large stack of lottery tickets in the vehicle, according to the report.
All three individuals in the car were arrested and transported to the Clarke County Jail, according to the report.
Man follows wife across states
A woman told police that she feared for her life after her husband sent her 10 voicemails in a span of four hours threaten to “fuck up” her house and her car after showing up at her job the day before, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman told police that her husband’s behavior had been going on for two years, and he had beat her when they lived together. The woman had moved from Florida to get away from him, but he soon followed her to Georgia, according to the report.
Police set up house checks for the woman. They also explained the process for the woman to get a temporary protective order, according to the report.
Police did not issue a warrant, as this was the first incident reported, according to the report.
Woman arrested for DUI
Police arrested a woman driving under the influence of alcohol after seeing her “hopping” next to her car, which was stopped in the middle of the road around midnight on Jan. 25, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
An officer asked the woman why she was parked in the middle of the road, and she said she was trying to get home, but the woman seemed “out of it,” according to the report.
The woman initially said she had not been drinking, but then told the officer that she had consumed a bottle of beer and a shot of vodka. As police tried to perform a field sobriety test, the woman told them she was drunk, according to the report.
Police performed a breathalyzer test on the woman, and her blood alcohol content showed as 0.247%. After the woman was transported to the Clarke County Jail, she acted “disruptive,” kicking a door and screaming, according to the report.