Man blocks cop car by sitting on hood
Two police officers were unable to back out of a parking spot downtown on Jan. 14 due to a drunk man who was sitting on top of the cop car hood. According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report, the man refused to get off the car after several verbal commands to do so.
The report said an officer removed the man and placed him on the sidewalk. He was too intoxicated to stand up. He he promptly fell asleep on the sidewalk after the officer removed him from the car.
According to the report, the man refused a ride home. The officer asked the man twice for his identification, but both times he refused to provide it. The man was then arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Woman trespasses, drinks from bird bath
On Jan. 24, a woman trespassing on Bigger Vision’s property at 95 North Avenue was threatening and spitting on people. She then began drinking from a bird bath located on the property, according to an ACCPD report.
An employee told the reporting officer the woman had been barred from the property the day before by a different employee for being disorderly and threatening to spit on people. The employee said that he wished to prosecute the woman for trespassing. The victims of assault refused prosecution, according to the report.
The report said that the woman was tracked down, informed of the charges and taken to the Clarke County Jail.
Man hides stolen steak under jacket
On Jan. 26, a man was apprehended by police while running away from the Walmart on Lexington Road while hiding a $30 pack of steak under his clothing, according to an ACCPD report.
The man was spotted running across the street from the store and seemed to be hiding something. Police stopped the man and discovered the steak in his jacket, according to the report.
After police confronted the man about not having a bag or receipt, the man told the officers that another person had bought the steak for him. The report said that the man denied he had stolen it.
The officers later viewed video footage from Walmart’s theft prevention services that showed the man stealing the steak, the report said.