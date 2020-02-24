Man in Michael Myers mask chases woman with knife

A man with a knife wearing a Michael Myers mask chased a woman near Bert’s Grocery on Nellie B Avenue on Feb. 20 around 8:30 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.

The woman said she knew the man but could not remember his name. Officers looked at video footage from nearby Union Store Liquor, which only showed the woman running, according to the report.

The woman told police she was standing and was talking with a friend who was sitting in her vehicle. While they were talking, a man wearing a Michael Myers mask got out of the vehicle parked next to the friend, brandished a knife at the woman and chased after her, according to the report. The woman ran into Union Store Liquor and asked the owner to call the police.

The woman was not injured during the incident, according to the report.

Bar manager, twin brother injured in fight at 9d’s bar

The manager of 9d’s bar on East Clayton Street and his twin brother sustained multiple injuries to their faces during a fight that broke out at the bar on Feb. 16 around 2 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.

One of the men involved in the fight was arrested on a charge of battery and taken to the Athens-Clarke County Jail, according to the report. Officers obtained pictures of two of the other men involved but were unable to identify them at the time.

According to the report, a large fight broke out in the bar, and one of the brothers was on his way to the bathroom when he was “jumped by approximately four subjects” and knocked to the ground while being punched and kicked.

The fight eventually moved outside, and most of the men involved left the bar, according to the report.

Cash stolen from machine in Walmart

An unknown person stole $141 out of coin machines holding stuffed animals at Walmart on Lexington Road, according to an ACCPD report.

An employee of the company that owns the arcade games told police the theft occurred between Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 after realizing the cash was missing from three out of four of the machines on Feb. 19, according to the report. The employee said other machines in surrounding counties had been broken into as well.

The police officer and the employee notified spoke with a Walmart employee about the theft, and she said it would take her a few days to review all the video footage, according to the report.