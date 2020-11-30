Man injures girlfriend with vehicle
A man injured his girlfriend with his vehicle outside their apartment on Grady Avenue after the couple argued on Nov. 27 at about 12:15 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The woman said she lost consciousness during the incident and couldn’t remember what happened after she walked out on her front porch while arguing with her boyfriend. She had multiple scrapes and bruises from being either dragged or run over. Outside the apartment, police saw disturbed gravel that “appeared to be from a vehicle leaving the parking lot quickly,” according to the report.
The only thing the woman remembered after walking to the porch was her neighbor helping her off the ground and going into the neighbor’s apartment, according to the report.
The woman was transported to the hospital. Police were unable to make contact with her boyfriend, according to the report.
Man burglarizes ex-girlfriend’s apartment, pours bleach on mattress
A man poured bleach on his ex-girlfriend’s mattress and stole a house key and pictures from her apartment on Hickman Drive on Nov. 25 at about 8 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman told police her ex-boyfriend entered the apartment while she was not home and without her permission. Police will not be seeking warrants for the man’s arrest, but informed the woman about the process to obtain a temporary protective order, according to the report.
The woman’s children were inside the apartment during the burglary but told officers they did not see the man come in, according to the report.
Roommates use each other's toothbrushes to scrub toilet
Two roommates used each other’s toothbrushes to scrub the toilet during an ongoing argument between Nov. 18-25 at their apartment on Stone Mill Run, according to an ACCPD incident report. One of the roommates also stole items from the other.
One woman showed the officer a video of her roommate scrubbing the toilet with the woman’s toothbrush and another video of her roommate’s friend drinking directly from the mouth of her water pitcher, according to the report. She also claimed her roommate stole makeup and a sex toy from her room worth about $120 total.
The roommate’s toothbrush also appeared to have been used to scrub the toilet, possibly by the woman in retaliation to the initial incident, according to the report.
The responding officer did not seek warrants against either roommate, according to the report.