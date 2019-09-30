Man jumps off roof of Last Resort Grill in attempt to flee police
A man allegedly climbed onto the roof of Last Resort Grill while fleeing police on Sept. 18 around 1:50 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. The suspect was seated in the lobby of an unspecified business and gave the officers a fake name. When an employee stated the suspect’s real name, “he took off running on foot,” according to the report.
The suspect ran to the parking lot of Last Resort Grill and climbed onto a car, causing some damage. He climbed onto the roof of a building behind the restaurant when an officer used his Taser. The suspect stated, “shit hurts” before pulling the Taser wires out, continued up the fire escape of the restaurant and “jumped off the roof” of Last Resort.
The man was placed under arrest for obstruction of a police officer, criminal trespass by damaging property and giving a false name. The man is also a suspect in a theft that occurred on Sept. 6. Emergency Medical Services transported the man to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
More than $41,000 worth of jewelry, money and luggage stolen
An unknown person stole more than $41,000 worth of jewelry, money and luggage at a residence on South Lumpkin Street at an unspecified time in the past, according to an ACCPD police report.
Among the items stolen was a $30,000 Rolex watch, a $5,000 ring, a $1,500 gold bracelet, a packet of loose diamonds valued at $2,000, a $525 leather garment bag and $2,000 in cash, according to the report.
Several of the items were removed from a wall safe that was opened with a discovered key and a passcode. The safe was not forced open, according to the report.
Man makes repeated 911 calls, asks to be taken to jail
A man was arrested for unlawful conduct during a 911 call after allegedly calling dispatch 10 times from Sept. 20-21, according to an ACCPD report.
The man told 911 he had an active warrant from Madison County and he was at the McDonald’s on Prince Avenue on Sept. 21 at approximately 1:10 a.m. Dispatch informed him he did not have any warrants, according to the report. The man called back, gave a different name and claimed he was robbed at gunpoint at The Varsity.
An officer met with the man at The Varsity, and the man said he had warrants and he “wanted to go to Madison County jail,” according to the report.
The man “started to get angrier” when the officer told him he did not have warrants and that he could not be transported to the Madison County Jail because “that is not how going to jail works.” The man stated “he was pissed because he just paid about $1,700 for bonds in Madison County and wanted it back,” according to the report.
Police transported the man to Athens-Clarke County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.