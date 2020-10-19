Man lies to police after shooting himself in the leg
A man lied to police after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Lexington Heights on Oct. 18 at about 12:30 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
When police met the man and his wife at the hospital, they told officers he had been shot in downtown Athens after hearing gunfire from a vehicle, according to the report. The responding officer thought their story wasn’t true, based on the trajectory of the bullet, the location of the 911 call showing their location as near Lexington Heights and the fact that officers downtown didn’t hear any gunshots.
After police told them both that making a false report was a crime and ACCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation, the couple admitted that the man had accidentally shot himself in the leg. The report did not indicate why the couple lied initially.
Man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s apartment
A man started a fire in his ex-girlfriend’s kitchen, causing about $1,000 of damage, and threw rocks at the windows of her apartment on Baxter Drive on Oct. 15 at about 2:30 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman refused to let the man inside the apartment and he began to throw rocks at the windows at the front of the apartment. The man unsuccessfully tried to set her front door on fire after she ignored him throwing the rocks. The man then went to the back of the apartment and was able to set a fire there, according to the report.
Officers will be seeking warrants for the man, according to the report. The fire department arrived to put out the fire.
Man steals 26 baby onesies from The Clubhouse
A man stole 26 University of Georgia onesies for babies from The Clubhouse on College Avenue around 5 p.m. on Oct. 16, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man had emptied three shelves of merchandise in the back of the store, stealing about $600 worth of infant clothing. He put the clothing in a backpack that he had brought in and then left the store with it, according to the report.
The store owner contacted the sole employee working at the time to tell her he had seen someone on the cameras he had thought was committing a theft. The employee showed surveillance footage to the police, according to the report.
