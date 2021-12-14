Man nearly stabbed over grilled cheese
On Dec. 9, the Athens-Clarke County Police dispatched an officer to Loco’s Restaurant on Timothy Road in response to a battery, according to a police report.
After arriving on the scene, the officer first spoke to the manager. According to the report, the manager explained that the suspect and victim had gotten into an argument about whether a grilled cheese sandwich needed to be re-cooked.
Then, the manager said, the argument escalated. The suspect got upset and hit the victim in the head with a dinner plate. According to the report, the suspect then grabbed a knife and threatened the victim’s life.
The victim recounted that the disgruntled suspect then lunged with the knife, missing the victim in his attempt to stab him. The other employees came over to break up the fight and the suspect left the scene.
Security footage of the incident was provided to the ACCPD.
Woman’s skeleton decor stolen, wrongfully suspects neighbors
On Dec. 5, an ACCPD officer responded to a call about a theft that occurred before 2 p.m. that day, according to an ACCPD report.
The caller told the reporting officer that an artificial skeleton decoration valued at $25 was stolen from her front porch. The woman described her skeleton as having black electrical tape around its head to hold a Santa hat on and with damaged eye sockets.
According to the report, the woman suspected that the skeleton was sitting on the front porch of another apartment in the complex. The officer investigated the skeleton decoration on the other porch and determined that it did not fit the description provided, according to the report.
Drunk man backs into wrong yard
At 9 p.m. on Dec. 4, ACCPD responded to a call from a woman that someone had backed over something in her front yard, according to an ACCPD report.
Upon arriving at the scene, the reporting officer encountered a pickup truck that had backed over a decorative wooden fence in the caller’s front yard. The report said the truck was stuck and the front of the vehicle was extended into the road.
The man in the driver’s seat, who identified himself as the neighbor of the caller, stated that he had just “backed into the wrong neighborhood,” according to the report.
The officer recounts in the report that the man refused field sobriety tests, even after admitting to having drank previously in the night. Instead the man repeatedly shouted, “what for?”
According to the report, the man was arrested for a DUI, improper backing and misdemeanor obstruction.