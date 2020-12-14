Man pepper-sprays three people during road rage incident
An unknown man pepper-sprayed three people in a car outside their apartment on Lakeside Drive on Dec. 5 at about 11:45 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The man, who was wearing military fatigues, had pulled his car in front of the victims’ car and jumped out. He then came up to their vehicle and sprayed pepper spray inside, causing the driver to experience temporary blindness, according to the report. He left as the group went back into their apartment to rinse their eyes out.
The driver feared that the man wanted to harm them as he approached them. The man matched the description of a suspect for a reckless conduct incident during which a man brandished a gun at a convenience store, according to the report.
Police are seeking warrants against the man for aggravated battery, according to the report.
Two All American Plumbing employees forge signature on payroll checks
Two employees of All American Plumbing on West Hancock Avenue forged their employer’s signature on payroll checks between Sept. 1 and Dec. 9, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The two employees were barred for two years and escorted from the business. One of them apologized and promised to pay the money back, and the other made no comment. Police are not pursuing charges against the employees, as the business’ accountant is still investigating how many checks were forged, according to the report.
The employer noticed at least five unauthorized checks when he was going over his finances with his accountant, according to the report. He also noticed some unpaid tax forms in recent months by one of the employees who was thought to have forged some of the checks.
Woman throws chair at window at Suntrust
A woman threw a chair at a glass window in the front lobby of Suntrust on North Lumpkin Street on Dec. 8 around noon after being told she would not be able to withdraw money without her ID, according to an ACCPD incident report.
An employee locked the woman in the front entrance way and police arrived to find the woman lying still on the floor, according to the report. The employee explained that the woman wanted to withdraw a large amount of money from her account but would need an ID to do so, and she did not have a form of ID with her.
There was no damage to the chair or the window, according to the report. The woman was barred from the bank for six months.