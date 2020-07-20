Man pulls out a gun at Little Caesars due to COVID-19 regulations
A man pulled out a gun, became “disorderly” and then threw a box at Little Caesars on Lexington Road after being asked to wait outside due to the store’s COVID-19 regulations on July 16 at about 4:40 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man had placed a to-go order and was given a refund after he said his order was incorrect or “not to his liking,” according to the report. However, when asked to wait outside of the store due to the store’s COVID-19 regulations while his order was being prepared, the man “became irate and began yelling,” according to the report. The man reached over the counter and grabbed a box and threw it “very forcefully” at a man.
While the man walked away from the store, he pulled out a silver handgun. Witness accounts differ as to whether the man merely held the gun, waved it around, or pointed it at someone.
The incident is under investigation.
Ten apartment units under construction burglarized on Berlin Street
An unknown person burglarized and stole items from at least ten apartment units at a job site owned by Athens Real Estate Group on Berlin Street between July 12 at about 10 a.m. and July 13 at about 7 a.m., according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident reports.
Police are providing 24 hour patrol for the next two weeks, according to the reports.
Among the items stolen were two light fixtures worth about $300, another light fixture worth about $200 and hardwood flooring worth about $1,560, according to the report. The back door was forced open in one unit, damaging the door and frame, which are valued at $300, according to the report. In another unit, a window was damaged.
Officers think the person used a large box truck to put the stolen items in, according to the reports. The superintendent told officers he remembers locking all the doors and windows the night before. None of the units were occupied due to ongoing construction, according to the report.
Man makes over 30 harassing phone calls to Table Bistro
An unknown man made over 30 harassing phone calls to Table Bistro on Baxter Street between July 3 and July 11, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The report did not specify if warrants were issued.
According to the report, the man called the business over 20 times on July 3, ten more times on July 10 and continued to call on July 11. The man also left a negative Google review about the restaurant and posted a picture of bad food that depicted food that did not come from the restaurant, according to the report.
The owner of the restaurant told officers he does not know what the man wants. He and his wife have both asked him to stop calling, but the man has started using a different phone number to call as well.
