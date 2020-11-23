Man pulls gun in dispute with neighboring apartment
A man allegedly pulled a gun on a woman who lived in an apartment next to his own on Nov. 21 around 1:30 p.m. after someone from the woman’s apartment allegedly attacked a member of his apartment, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The woman told police there had been a feud going on between the neighboring apartments, and a child from the neighboring apartment had come to her door “trying to pick a fight.” The man then came to the door, pointed a gun at her and cocked it. Three witnesses inside the woman’s apartment all told police they had seen the gun, according to the report.
A resident of the neighboring apartment told police the man had been upset because a group from the woman’s apartment had jumped a member of his apartment the day before. The resident said the man did not have a gun, and that he had left the area at the encouragement of his family. Another member of the man’s apartment also told police they did not see him with a gun, according to the report.
Woman stabs man on Arch Street
A woman stabbed a man on Arch Street on Nov. 21 at about 1 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report. When officers made contact with the man, there was a “large amount of blood” in the general area, and the man had a deep cut on his forearm, according to the report.
The man told officers he received the injury when he was arguing with a woman he didn’t know who allegedly attacked him with a pink knife. The man knocked on a neighbor’s door on Vine Street and asked them to call 911 after receiving the injury, according to the report.
The man gave police a false name and was not forthcoming with information, according to the report. He said he did not know what the woman who stabbed him was wearing and did not give a detailed description. He also told police his ID was out of Arizona, but that he had never lived there.
The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center via ambulance to be treated for his injury. When collecting the man’s belongings, police found two vials containing an unknown liquid, three cut straws containing residue and a debit card belonging to someone else, according to the report.
Person cashes $6,000 worth of stolen checks from Peak Industries
An unknown person cashed six stolen checks worth $1,000 each from Peak Industries on Ben Burton Road between Nov. 1 and Nov. 19, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The person stole the checks from the company’s outgoing mail and cashed them at various banks outside the county. The business has started the process of reversing the fraudulent charges. The business also discovered the person has printed more checks that they have been trying to cash, according to the report.
An employee of the business told officers multiple people had been rifling through the dumpsters on several occasions. During one of those instances, someone had also tried to enter several company vehicles, according to the report.