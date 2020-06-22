Man rams truck into security gate worth over $3,000 on Old Hull Road
An unknown man broke the electrical security gate at McLane Company, Inc. distribution center on Old Hull Road after ramming their truck into it on June 19 at about 6:40 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The gate will cost between $3,000 and $3,500 to replace, according to the report.
The man backed up a few feet in front of the gate before ramming the gate “at a high rate of speed,” according to the report. Surveillance footage caught the incident on camera.
Firecrackers left in mailbox of house on Fawn Drive
An unknown person ignited firecrackers in the mailbox of a residence on Fawn Drive on June 17 at about 9 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman who lives in the house was asleep when she heard several popping noises from outside her home that she thought were either firecrackers or gunshots. The next day, she noticed her mailbox was open and found remnants of firecrackers inside, according to the report.
The woman thinks she may have been targeted in the midst of recent “anti-law enforcement protests” since she is a probation officer, according to the report.
Little Caesars employee steals $300 from wallet at Walmart
An employee at Little Caesars Pizza stole $300 from a wallet from the parking lot of Walmart on Lexington Road on June 18 at about 5 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Walmart surveillance footage showed the employee rifle through the wallet before leaving it on a water fountain. Officers made contact with the employee at the Little Caesars connected to Walmart, where the employee admitted to taking the money after initially denying it, according to the report.
The money was recovered and returned to the owner. The employee was arrested and taken to the Clarke County Jail, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.