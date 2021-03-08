Man sets fire at The Flats
A man allegedly intentionally started in the laundry room of The Flats apartments on Sycamore Drive on Feb. 26 around 3 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
On March 1, the complex’s property manager saw the man standing in front of the building. The property manager told police the man had caused problems in the past, and she had video footage of the man starting the fire, according to the report.
Surveillance footage from the scene showed the man putting items in a laundry cart and setting them on fire. The man “stared at the fire as the room filled up with smoke,” left the laundry room, then “came back to look at the fire again,” according to the report.
Police arrested the man on an arson charge, and he was barred from The Flats and The Cascades for two years, according to the report.
Woman sends $8,000 to known scammer
A woman sent $8,000 to a man she met on the dating app The League and later found out the man has repeatedly swindled women out of money on online dating websites, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
After the woman transferred the money, she googled the name on the account she sent the money to. She found numerous online reports and mugshots of the man for scamming women out of money, according to the report.
Earlier in the relationship, the man paid $50,000 of the woman’s student loans and $30,000 of her mortgage, and claimed to be a cardiothoracic surgeon. He later asked the woman for the $8,000 to assist in payroll because his grandfather had died and he had just moved.
The woman told police she fears for her well-being because he knows her address and financial information from their previous encounters.
Man brandishes knife at Boar’s Head
A man brandished a knife in front of two people on the sidewalk outside Boar’s Head on Washington Street on Feb. 27 around 11 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.
One of the two people heard a “whiss sound” and a click from the man standing behind her which caught her attention. The man then “presented” the knife to her. The woman felt threatened and called 911, according to the report.
After police arrived on the scene, they confiscated a pocket knife from the suspect. The man refused to talk to police and would not tell them what happened. Police will seek warrants against the man, according to the report.