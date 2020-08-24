Man shoplifts $5,200 of clothing from Belk on Atlanta Highway
Two men stole $5,200 worth of Polo Ralph Lauren clothing from Belk on Atlanta Highway on Aug. 19 between about 2:25 - 6:20 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
One man entered the store earlier, stealing about 31 articles of clothing the first time and arriving back at the store a few hours later with another man to take more items, according to the report.
Woman damages door and Wi-Fi modem after roommates change Wi-Fi password
A man told officers his new roommate screamed, repeatedly slammed the front door until it broke and poured water on the Wi-Fi modem after they changed the Wi-Fi password on Aug. 22 at about 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Cedar Shoals Drive, according to an ACCPD incident report.
They changed the Wi-Fi password because they did not believe the new roommate would help pay for it. The woman caused about $200 of damage to the door and modem.
The new roommate, whom they found on Craigslist, also began screaming after being asked to sign the lease and consent to a background check, according to the report.
The report did not specify if warrants are being sought.
Man leaves burrito on woman’s windshield following shouting in Walmart parking lot
A man left a burrito on a woman’s windshield after a brief parking altercation inthe Walmart parking lot on Lexington Road on Aug. 22 at about 1:50 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The officer tried to tell the woman that the man’s actions were not considered criminal but the woman insisted she felt threatened for her life, according to the report.
While the woman waited for a car to back out of a parking space in the parking lot, the man in the car behind her began to lay on his horn, according to the report. She began laying on her horn in response, and approached the man to speak with him after they found parking spots near each other.
The man, who had a burrito, started yelling at her and calling her names. She yelled back before entering the store. When she came back out, she found the man’s burrito on her windshield, according to the report.
