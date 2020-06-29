Man steals vehicle from El Primo Auto Sales during test drive
A man stole a vehicle he was test driving at El Primo Auto Sales Inc. on Danielsville Road on June 25 at about 1 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man told employees he wanted to try out a vehicle worth $24,000, according to the report. After the man had been gone with the vehicle for three hours, employees decided to notify police.
Later, employees realized the man had left his ID but not his license with the business before taking the vehicle.
The report did not specify if warrants were sought, but a name and description of the man was provided by the business.
Customer throws packages at USPS employee
A customer threw packages at an United States Postal Service employee at USPS on Olympic Drive on June 25 at about 4:45 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The customer became disorderly after the employee asked her if she had a Shipment Confirmation Acceptance Notice form for the parcels she was mailing, according to the report. The customer said, “You ask me that everyday. I keep telling you, No!”
The customer proceeded to throw packages at the employee, and continued to throw them “more forcibly” after being asked to stop, according to the report. Several of the packages hit the employee, leaving her with scratches on her arm.
The responding officer advised the USPS employee of the warrant process, and a woman was identified as the customer who threw the packages, according to the report.
Fake $20 bills used at several Athens businesses
Several fake $20 bills were used at multiple restaurants and businesses in Athens from June 19 to June 21, according to multiple Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident reports. All counterfeit bills used during these instances were placed into evidence. It is unknown who is forging the bills and how many might still be in circulation.
A Domino’s employee was paid with a fake $20 bill when he delivered to an Arbor Ridge apartment on June 19 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a report.
A man tried to pay with another counterfeit bill at the Athens-Clarke County Tag Office on Lexington Road on June 19 at about 8:35 a.m., according to a report. The employee realized the bill did not have the security strip found on authentic $20 bills, and discovered it was fake after marking it with a pen. The man didn’t realize the bill was fake and said he wasn’t sure where he received it from.
According to a report, a customer returned to CVS on Oglethorpe Avenue on June 20 at about 5 p.m. claiming he had received a fake $20 bill when the store had given him cash back earlier. Two more fake $20 bills were used by two men at Hardee’s on Atlanta Highway on June 21 at about 8:45 p.m., according to a report.
