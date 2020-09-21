Man steals over $240 worth of merchandise from Target
A man shoplifted about $240 worth of items from Target on Atlanta Highway after attempting to steal about $265 worth of merchandise from Walmart Neighborhood Market across the road on Sept. 12 at about 1:10 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
Police will be seeking charges for shoplifting against the man, according to the report.
The same man is connected to several other thefts dating back to May 2020 by his license plate number.
During the first incident on May 27, the man stole a cart of merchandise from Walmart on Lexington Road worth about $262. In the second incident, he stole various household cleaning items worth about $132 from Bell’s Food Store on Hawthorne Avenue on Aug. 17, according to reports.
Man grabs $10 from woman’s pocket while panhandling at Kroger
A man who was panhandling at Kroger on College Station Road grabbed $10 from a woman’s pocket after she declined to give him any money on Sept. 17 at about 3:30 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Police were unable to locate the man and will attempt to find video footage of the incident, according to the report.
After the woman declined to give him any money, the man made a “[lewd] comment” about her husband having money because of the vehicle she was driving, according to the report. The man then grabbed the cash that was sticking out of her back pocket and ran away.
Former employee of Five Star Healthcare makes repeated harassing phone calls
A former employee of Five Star Home Health Care on Ben Burtin Circle made over 50 harassing phone calls to current employees of the business on Sept. 15, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman has been barred from the business for two years and received a warning to stop calling or she will be prosecuted for harassment, according to the report.
In the phone calls, she asks about receiving her separation notice, which management told officers they would mail to her. The employees have blocked the woman on their personal phones, according to the report.
A couple shot in the feet at Hallmark Mobile Home Park
Unknown people fired multiple gunshots from a vehicle, shooting two people in the feet at Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road on Sept. 16 at about 9:55 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
Neither of the injuries was fatal, according to the report.The man had been shot in his right foot and the woman in her left foot, according to the report.
The people who shot the couple were in a black four door sedan.
The man who was shot told officers he did not recognize the vehicle or see the people inside, and he did not think they were the targets of the shooting, according to the report. Both the man and woman said they heard the gunshots immediately as the vehicle drove by.
