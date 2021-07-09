Man steals two 55-inch televisions from Bargain Hunt
On Monday, July 5, Athens police responded to a shoplifting of two 55-inch RCA 4K Ultra televisions at the Bargain Hunt on Atlanta Highway, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
According to the report, a man wearing a white T-shirt and shorts came into the store, grabbed a shopping cart and proceeded to put the two 55-inch televisions into the cart. He then bypassed checkout counters, ran out of the store with the cart and went behind the building.
Behind the building, the man met a white van or SUV and loaded the televisions into the vehicle. He then left the property in the car. There was no description of the driver, according to the report.
Woman throws stone into gas station window
A woman threw a brick or rock through the North Avenue Apex gas station on Sunday, July 4, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman got out of a car with the object in her hand, threw it at the window, got back in the vehicle and immediately fled the scene. According to the report, the damaged window was valued at around $1,000.
The woman, although unidentified, was recognized by an employee as a regular who lives nearby, according to the report.
Dairy Queen manager allegedly takes $1,050 from register
Police responded to a call from the Dairy Queen on Jefferson Road about an employee stealing money from the register on Friday, July 2, according to an ACCPD report.
On Thursday, July 1, the restaurant had no money for it to open that day, despite the fact there was supposed to be $800 on hand. The same day, the manager of the restaurant came into work late and was able to come up with a little more than $200 for the store to open with, according to the report.
After looking through all of the money, the restaurant was still short by about $1,050, according to the report.
The night before the money was stolen, the manager is seen on tape at 11:16 p.m. spending a long period of time at the filing cabinet, where the money box is located. According to the report, the manager is seen on camera using his keys to open something near the filing cabinet. The money box is the only object that requires the key to be opened.
According to the report, the filing cabinet and money box are not in the camera’s frame, however, so the video evidence does not definitively show what the manager was doing.
Afterwards, the cameras show the manager putting something that could not be identified into his lunch bag. At 11:19 p.m., the manager leaves the office for a short period of time but soon returns, later leaving the restaurant at 1:42 a.m.
According to the report, the manager was the only one in the restaurant that evening who had a key to the money box.