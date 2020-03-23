Man threatens to beat up American Deli occupants
A man yelled and threatened to beat people up after his order was "messed up" five times at American Deli on West Broad Street on March 14 at about 3:20 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The man “became irate” and demanded a refund, yelling that he was going to “tear this bitch up” and threatened to beat everyone in the restaurant up, according to the report. He left when he received his refund. An employee did not want the man barred from American Deli because of “the cooks being the cause of the incident.”
The man was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and not arrested, according to the report.
About $2,000 stolen from man during his incarceration
A man discovered someone forged checks and stole about $1,996 from his bank account while he was incarcerated at the ACC Jail between Nov. 6, 2019 and Feb. 28, 2020, according to an ACCPD report.
After being released from jail, the man went to his bank to check his statements, and the bank gave him copies of the forged checks, according to the report. The man suspects his former roommate played a role in the crime.
It is not specified if warrants have been sought or any other action has been taken at this time by law enforcement, according to the report.
Unknown person enters vehicles at Sanchez Auto Services
An unknown man entered 10 vehicles at Sanchez Auto Services on Winterville Road on March 14 between 1:20 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Officers were able to pull fingerprints off several vehicles and look at video footage, according to the report.
The vehicles were all unlocked and found with the doors open, and consoles and glove boxes had been rifled through, according to the report. The man is seen jumping over the gate — the only area of the lot not enclosed with razor wire — in video footage.
Officers are unsure if anything was taken at the time of the report because all the owners haven’t checked their vehicles yet, the report said. The owner recognized the backpack the man wore in the footage as his that was stolen during a previous incident.
