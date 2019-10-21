Man taken to hospital after multiple attempts to enter Hedges
A man attempted to enter Hedges On Broad three times after being deemed too intoxicated on Oct. 13 at approximately 12:50 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man tried to enter Hedges twice and was denied both times, and he hit himself in the teeth while trying to make a phone call. Approximately 15 minutes later, the officer was notified once more to come get the man. The man was handcuffed and escorted to a patrol car as he repeatedly shouted profanities and racial slurs, according to the report.
The officer cited the man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The man was too drunk to be taken to the Athens-Clarke County Jail and was transported to the hospital by ambulance instead, according to the report.
Thefts occur at 909 Broad apartments following work order completions
Several residents at the 909 Broad St. apartment complex have experienced thefts after work orders have been completed for their units, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report. A UGA student recently reported a theft of approximately $370 to $400 that occurred on Sept. 18 after learning “several other residents in [the] apartment building have experienced similar thefts” after work orders had been completed.
The cash was stashed in an envelope hidden inside a box in the apartment. The money was found missing on the same day the work order had been filled, and the victim was in class while the work order had been completed, according to the report.
Employees at Sake Mama drinking White Claws, vaping while working
Employees at Sake Mama on East Clayton Street were found drinking White Claw and vaping while serving customers on Oct. 12 at approximately 7:50 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report. Police were conducting an alcohol compliance check at the bar when the violations occurred.
The restaurant is licensed to serve only wine and beer, according to the report. However, two employees were drinking White Claw and vaping. The owner and manager were both able to see the employees drinking and vaping but did not stop them, according to the report.
The officer told the owner and manager they planned to file a report and transfer the case to the “County Attorney’s Office” for prosecution because the two were in violation of ordinances against smoking in establishments and against allowing employees to drink while working, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.