Men steal tip money from City Bar
Two men stole money from a tip jar at City Bar around 12:30 a.m. on July 12, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report. Police detained one suspect in handcuffs and found a fake ID in his wallet. The suspect said his friend took money from the jar and told him to run.
The manager of City Bar and Silver Dollar Bar showed officers security camera footage of the detained suspect knocking over the jar and his friend taking money from it. According to the report, the manager told police wanted to ban the suspect but did not want to press charges.
Police arrested the suspect for possession of a fake ID and transported him to the Clarke County Jail.
Children walk on parked cars in neighborhood
A woman saw two children between the ages of 7 and 10 walking on cars on Summerbrook Circle on July 8, according to an ACCPD report.
The vehicles the children walked on had shoe prints on them and “were very dirty,” according to the report. One of the vehicle owners said the same thing happened to him two weeks prior.
The responding officer was unable to find any children in the area, according to the report. The officer told the victim and the woman to reach out to the property manager to obtain surveillance footage.
Driver crashes car over Jefferson Road guard rail
A driver crashed his car over the guardrail on Jefferson Road near South Homewood Drive after hitting three other cars on July 10, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The responding police officer noted the driver was unresponsive and “very difficult to keep awake” during their investigation. According to the report, the driver told the officer “he did not take anything.”
The driver was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center “with minor injuries,” according to the report. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, speeding and driving with no insurance.
The officer took the man’s driver’s license “to be turned over to” Georgia Department of Driver Services, according to the report.
