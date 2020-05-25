Over $2,700 worth of construction equipment stolen from home
An unknown person stole about $2,730 worth of construction equipment from a home on Gaines Court between May 20 at about 4 p.m. and May 21 at about 9 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The equipment belongs to the homeowner, who hired a contractor to renovate his house. The contractor called the police when he realized the equipment was missing but no fingerprints were located at the scene, according to the report.
The stolen items included multiple saws, a drill, sheets of drywall and other tools and materials. The contractor remembered locking all the doors but said the lock on one of the doors was weak, and it was possible to push one of the doors open while locked.
Two men steal $300 using Cash App at Kroger on Alps Road
Two unknown men attempted to steal $1,300 by transferring the money from another man’s phone using Cash App at Kroger on Alps Road on May 17 at about 12:30 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report. The men succeeded in stealing $300 but the remainder of the money was flagged as fraudulent.
The men pretended to be having car trouble and asked the victim to borrow a phone to call somebody to come pick them up, but instead used the phone to transfer money to themselves. According to the report, police were provided with descriptions of the men but the report did not specify if warrants are being sought.
One man attempted to transfer five transactions of $300 over Cash App while the other two men were engaged in conversation about the car. The first transaction of $300 cleared but the other four were flagged as fraudulent and didn’t go through.
Manager and employee steal $760 worth of items from Family Dollar on Lexington Road
A manager and an employee of Family Dollar on Lexington Road were arrested for shoplifting after scanning 75 items at a discounted price from the store between May 14 and 16, according to an ACCPD incident report. The items were worth about $760.
The women were arrested and charged with theft by deception. A loss prevention employee told officers he had video footage and statements from the women admitting to purposely discounting the items, according to the report.
The discounted items were scanned as if they were damaged in order to reduce the prices.
