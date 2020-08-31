Person burglarizes Dawgs Food Mart, steals over $5,000 worth of cigarettes, lottery tickets
An unknown person stole about $5,100 worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets and caused about $200 of damage to the front door of Dawgs Food Mart on Macon Highway on Aug. 27 at about 2:30 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The store owner told officers he would supply them with any video footage he is able to find, according to the report. The report did not specify if warrants are being sought.
In addition to stealing 10 rolls of lottery tickets and seven packs of cigarettes, the person also caused about $200 worth of damage to the front door and took important paperwork from the business, according to the report.
Man steals 12 soap products from CVS
A man stole 12 Dove soap products and a backpack, totaling about $121, from CVS on North Avenue on Aug. 23 at about 3 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man, who was wearing a face covering, loaded a plastic bag with the items before taking a backpack from a shelf to load more items into, according to the report.
The man appeared to be the same man who was involved in a shoplifting incident from Dollar General on Lexington Road that occurred on Aug. 22 at about 5:15 p.m. where about $100 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen, according to the report.
Woman charges over $2,600 using ex-boyfriend’s debit card information
A woman stole her ex-boyfriend’s debit card information from his apartment and later made several unauthorized charges totaling about $2,660 between July 4 and Aug. 27, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman initially denied stealing her ex-boyfriend’s card information but later admitted to it and said she would repay him after evidence of the unauthorized charges was procured, according to the report.
According to the report, the woman stole the debit card information when she arrived drunk at her ex-boyfriend’s house, rifled through his wallet and took a photo of the card in June without his knowledge.
