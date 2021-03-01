Person blackmails man over Instagram
An unknown person tricked a man into sending a picture of his penis to them through Instagram and then blackmailed him into sending them money, according to an ACCPD report.
The man received direct messages from an unknown Instagram account that had four pictures of a woman on it. He messaged back and forth with the account, and then was asked for the nude photo. The man sent the photo, and included his face in the picture, according to the report.
The person running the account then told the man to Venmo $1,000 to an account and asked the man to add his Snapchat account and share his location. The man shared his location with the unknown account and sent $500 to the Venmo account, according to the report.
The account then told the man if he did not send more money, the photo would be released to his friends on Instagram. The man deleted the Instagram messages, and was no longer able to find the account that messaged him, according to the report.
Due to lack of evidence, the case is considered inactive, according to the report.
Man jumps on ex-girlfriend’s car to stop her from leaving
A man unexpectedly came to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and jumped on the hood of her car, preventing her from leaving on Feb. 24 after she broke up with him, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman told police her ex-boyfriend repeatedly called her and sent messages to her asking her whereabouts after the breakup. After he showed up at her apartment, the woman tried to leave, but the man blocked her car and then got on top of the hood, according to the report.
The man approached police as they talked to the woman about the incident. He told police he loved the woman and was having a hard time moving on without her. There was not sufficient evidence to arrest the man, but police told him he would have to stay away from the woman or he could face charges, according to the report.
There was no damage done to the car after the man jumped on the hood, according to the report.
Man arrested for DUI in Cook Out drive-thru
A man was arrested for DUI on Feb. 26 after he fell asleep in the drive-thru at Cook Out on Broad Street, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
Cook Out employees called the police after they saw the man asleep in the drive-thru. Employees went to speak with the man, but he “kept falling asleep,” and then moved into a parking space, according to the report.
Police noticed the man had glassy eyes and slurred speech, and he struggled to maintain balance while standing. He was unable to complete two field sobriety tests, so police placed him under arrest. Upon searching his car, police found an open can of beer in the vehicle, according to the report.
After police transported the man downtown to perform a breath test, the man asked police where they were transporting him from and said he did not know where he was, according to the report. The man was unable to follow police’s instructions, so they could not obtain a sufficient breathalyzer sample. Police transported the man to jail.