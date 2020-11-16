Person forges checks worth over $50,000
An unknown person forged five checks totaling $50,100 between Oct. 15 and Nov. 13 and possibly attempted to cash them without success, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
A financial company on East Washington Street was notified of the forgeries and able to catch them before any money was lost. Each check was written to be paid out to a different person and it is unclear if the names are real, according to the report.
The ACCPD is continuing to investigate this incident, according to the report.
Owner of Akademia tears employee’s shirt during argument
An argument occurred between an employee and the owner of Akademia Brewing Company on Crane Drive, resulting in the employee claiming he had been attacked, on Nov. 12 at about 4 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The employee told police the argument concerned his pay and became heated when the owner pushed the employee and tore his shirt, according to the report.
The employee was not injured during the incident and left the business when the argument was over, according to the report.
The owner told officers the employee was causing a scene in front of customers, and that he pushed him to the back of the restaurant where they continued to argue, according to the report. The owner told police he would have barred the employee from the property if the employee had still been there.
Person breaks sliding doors in attempt to burglarize CVS
An unknown person attempted to burglarize CVS on Oglethorpe Avenue on Nov. 13 between about 2-3 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Police viewed surveillance footage which showed the person throw a cinder block twice at the pharmacy window before the cinder block broke. The person then used the broken pieces of the block to break the glass of the front sliding doors, causing $3,000 worth of damage to them, according to the report.
The door was broken off its track and the glass was cracked. Police took a copy of the surveillance footage for evidence, according to the report.