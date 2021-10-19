Port-a-potty set on fire
On Oct. 11, Athens-Clarke County police responded to an arson call on Oneta Street, according to an ACCPD report.
The officer stated in the report that when he arrived, he observed a large quantity of blue plastic melted on the ground. The officer was then informed that someone had set the site’s port-a-potty on fire.
ACCPD reported that the port-a-potty was owned by Roll Off Systems in Statham, a company specialized in waste removal, recycling and portable restrooms, who were notified of the damage.
Estimated damage of the port-a-potty is estimated to be $800. An additional $1,000 in damage was done to agricultural materials that were being used on the property, according to the report. The investigation was turned over to fire investigators.
Dead squirrels left on porch
On Oct. 13, ACCPD responded to a call from an Athens woman about a damaged window and two dead squirrels on her porch, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman said that she briefly left her residence, and when she returned, a window was broken and there were two dead squirrels on the porch, with a broken brick laying on one of them. The report also said that her porch light had been broken.
The officer observed that the victim’s neighbor also had a broken porch light and that the brick looked like it had been taken from the neighbor’s home.
The victim had a doorbell camera at her home, but it didn’t capture any video of the suspect, according to the report.
Dump trucks in driveway bashed
On Oct. 13 at approximately 8:15 p.m., ACCPD received a call from an Athens man who said that he heard some noise coming from the front of his house, went to investigate and was blinded a car’s headlights, according to an ACCPD report.
The man had observed an unidentifiable woman hitting the dump trucks parked in his driveway with a hammer. The two trucks were owned by his neighbor, who shared them with a business partner. The neighbor’s personal car was also damaged, according to the report.
Both trucks had the windshield and passenger window shattered and the neighbor’s personal car had scratches along both sides, according to the report.
The neighbor’s business partner told police that his ex-girlfriend, who has previously threatened him, was likely responsible for the damage, according to the report.