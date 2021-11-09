Athens business receives letter from “Queen of Canada”
On Nov. 3, the Habitat ReStore thrift store on Barber Street contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department regarding a strange letter the business had received, according to a police report.
The store received a cease and desist letter, addressed from followers of a woman claiming to be the sovereign of Canada. The letter stated that all COVID-19 measures are null and void and those that enforce them will face the death penalty, the report said.
According to ACCPD, this is a common form of political propaganda in the United States and Canada. The manager of the store asked for the incident to be reported due to the harsh wording of the letter.
Suspects trick company out of cables
On Nov. 2, an unknown male purchased thousands of dollars worth of electrical cables from Athens’ Lowe Electric Supply Co. using the company account of Baxley Electric Company in Milledgeville, according to an ACCPD report.
The ACCPD report said that a member of the Lowe Electric’s staff saw the suspect load the wires into a U-Haul vehicle. The store allows all clients to purchase supplies from any location on accounts billed to the client. All the purchaser needs is the client’s customer number.
The stolen goods include over $5,000 worth of electrical cables, according to the report. Officers took photographs of the suspect and vehicle from security footage.
Drunk man attacks officer
Just after midnight on Nov. 1, an ACCPD officer met with a bartender at Sister Louisa’s Church bar in reference to an intoxicated male that was refusing to leave. According to the ACCPD, the suspect was trying to force himself into the bar after being turned away.
The officer made contact with the suspect and attempted to convince him to call a friend or Uber to take him to his residence. The report said that the suspect refused.
The suspect then became aggravated at the officer’s questions and refused the officer’s arrest. According to the report, the two then began to “scuffle” for about 30 seconds before additional officers arrived on the scene.
The suspect was eventually placed into custody and arrested for obstruction and public intoxication, according to the report.