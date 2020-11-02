Eight rocking chairs stolen from Sigma Alpha Epsilon
An unknown person stole eight rocking chairs from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house on Pulaski Street on Oct. 28 at about 3:30 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The house manager showed officers surveillance footage of the person taking the chairs, but the only description of the person was that he or she was wearing dark clothing, according to the report.
The chairs were chained up because they had been stolen before. They are worth about $3,200 total, according to the report. The person possibly cut the locks before making the theft.
Person smashes window, steals several racks of lingerie from Sexy Suz Couples Boutique
An unknown person smashed a window and stole about 60 items of lingerie, totaling about $1,800, from Sexy Suz Couples Boutique on Atlanta Highway on Oct. 28 at about 1:45 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The store manager showed police surveillance footage, which showed the man using an unknown item to bust the window before grabbing clothing by the armful and leaving through the window they broke, according to the report.
The security alarm did not go off, and the man was only in the store for about 37 seconds, according to the report.
Two cars broken into on Woodridge Circle
An unknown person or people broke into at least three cars on Woodridge Circle, stealing items from one car and leaving behind blood in all of them between Oct. 28 and 29, according to two ACCPD incident reports.
The person stole various clothing items and cigarettes, valued at about $330 total from one of the cars. No items were reported as stolen from the second or third vehicles, but the owners noticed “blood everywhere” in the cars and items inside appeared to be rummaged through. Police noticed valuable items, such as a laptop and an iPhone in the vehicles that had nothing stolen from them, according to one of the reports.
Police obtained samples of the blood for processing, according to the reports.
While police were investigating one of the scenes, another man who lived on Woodridge Circle approached them and said his vehicle had also been entered and had blood in it, but he left the area before police could file a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.