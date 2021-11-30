Woman steals from The Children’s Place, returns next day for more
On Nov. 23, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department reported to the Children’s Place on Atlanta Highway regarding a shoplifting call, according to two ACCPD reports.
There, an officer was shown security footage from Nov. 17 of a woman loading purses into bags she brought into the business. According to the ACCPD, the purses were valued at approximately $625.
The other report states that the officer watched footage of the woman entering the business again the following day. The woman reentered the business with the bags and filled them with around 35 dresses, worth approximately $1,300.
Police were not immediately able to identify the woman, according to the reports.
Man puts roommate’s TV, other electronics in the rain
The ACCPD responded to a call on Nov. 22 regarding property damage. According to the ACCPD, the caller told 911 his electronics were left outside in the rain overnight and that he believes his roommate was the culprit.
The report said that after arriving on the scene, the officer was guided to the back yard where a pair of speakers were covered with water. The officer also noted a box TV with its glass screen down on top of a rotting pumpkin.
According to the report, the two roommates have had conflicts before. The victim had called the police on the roommate he believes committed the property damage the previous morning for forcing his bedroom door open and assaulting him.
The victim said the speakers were valued at $100. According to the report, the box TV belonged to the apartment’s previous management company and the current management company “did not care” what happened to it.
Man exposes himself in gas station, steals candy
On Nov. 19, the ACCPD responded to an indecent exposure call at the Golden Pantry on Milledge Avenue. An ACCPD report said that a store employee called after a man exposed himself in the back corner of the store.
When officers confronted the man outside, he responded that he had done nothing wrong and the employee “just didn't like him.” The report said the officer then reviewed video footage of the incident.
The surveillance footage showed that the man came into the store, walked around and took several things from the shelves, the report said. The man then stepped into the back corner out of view from the cameras. According to the employee, this is when he exposed himself.
Police arrested the man for indecent exposure. When they searched him, they found $16 worth of stolen candy on him, according to the report.