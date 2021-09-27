Severed pig’s head found on doorstep
An Athens resident reported that at some point between the night of Sept. 17 and the morning of Sept. 18, someone placed a severed pig’s head on his doorstep, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The victim was visibly shaken and had multiple ideas of who could have left the pig’s head, according to the report.
The previous night an unidentified homeless woman came to the victim’s door asking for money, which he told her he did not have. He also recently cut ties with a friend who had started sending threatening messages to him, according to the report. He also said that someone in the neighborhood could have left the severed head after finding out the victim’s status as a registered sex offender.
Man’s futon set on fire
On Sept. 20, police reported to an arson call around 11:30 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The man arrived home to the smell of smoke but, seeing nothing burning, went inside to change clothes. After seeing damage to his screen door, the victim saw the futon on his front porch engulfed in flames. The victim then got his garden hose and put out the fire, according to the report.
While waiting for the police, the victim noted that the porch light had been broken and his gasoline canister was missing half of its contents. The victim suspects his roommate, according to the report.
Residents find photo of unknown child on kitchen table
Two Athens residents found a photo of an unknown child on their kitchen table on Sept. 19, according to an ACCPD report.
While cleaning their apartment, the two found a photo of a child that neither recognized, according to the report.
Both roommates asked their friends and family if anyone had recognized the photo and all respondents claimed that they did not recognize the child or the photo. Both residents have lived at this location for over a year and felt that the photo was suspicious, according to the report.