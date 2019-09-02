Taco Bell manager strikes employee

The general manager of Taco Bell on W. Broad St. allegedly “choked and pushed back” another Taco Bell employee on Aug. 26, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.

Two witnesses alleged they saw the manager strike the employee. One witness said she had seen the manager “strike and push [the employee] backwards, contacting him near his neck.” The other witness stated she “ran up and split the two up,” according to the report.

The employee who was struck told police he was waiting on another employee to take him home and he asked the general manager to hand him his drink from behind the counter. The manager did not hand the employee the drink, so the employee walked around the counter to get it. The altercation began when the employee walked back through the employee entrance and the general manager allegedly “began to strike [the employee],” according to the report.

The general manager told police the employee “was just terminated.” However, witnesses and the employee told police that none of them knew the employee was terminated, according to the report.

In a separate incident, the general manager referred to the employee with an anti-gay slur and “had strong opinions about the employee” when speaking to police, according to the report.

Due to insufficient security video footage, the responding officer was unable to determine the primary aggressor in the incident but “encouraged” the employee to file warrants himself, according to the report.

Husband breaks wife’s cell phone after argument

A woman called the police regarding an argument she was having with her husband when the call was disconnected and the woman called back from a different number, stating “her husband took her phone from her while she was speaking with [police] and smashed it on the ground,” according to an ACCPD incident report.

The wife alleged her husband threw the broken cell phone into a dumpster before leaving on foot, but the responding officer was unable to locate the phone. Security footage showed the suspect “stopping mid-stride to dramatically slam the [phone] on the ground.” A witness corroborated the woman’s story, according to the report.

The victim told police the argument, which occurred on Aug. 28 at the parking lot of Apex gas station on North Avenue, regarded an alarm clock the couple had purchased earlier that day.

According to the report, the husband was arrested for interfering with a 911 call and for damaging property.

Woman falsely reports someone left meth in her home

A woman told police someone had left methamphetamine inside her home and in her car after having friends over on Aug. 24, according to an ACCPD incident report. After checking the scene, the responding officer did not find drugs on the premises.

When she was prompted to show the officer where the alleged drugs were, the woman showed the officer a plastic bag containing makeup. According to the report, the woman told the officer “she knew it was methamphetamine because she tasted it, and it tasted salty.”

The woman took the officer inside her house where there was “broken glass, coffee grounds, and trash on the floor,” according to the report. The woman told the officer the garbage was drugs, but the officer said it was not drugs.

The woman confirmed she had called to report drug possession at her home, and the officer told the woman she had not shown him any drugs, according to the report. She said, “that’s not drugs, it’s all in my head?”

According to the report, the woman was arrested on charges of falsely reporting a crime.