Drunk teen attacks father after football game
A seventeen year old chased and attacked her father around a parking lot on Baxter St. around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The father admitted to giving the daughter alcohol earlier in the night. The two, who were in town for the Georgia football game, separated during the game. When they reunited, the teenager became angered, according to the report.
When police arrived at the scene, the daughter began to hit the officers. The report noted that the teenager was extremely intoxicated and acting disorderly. The daughter was then placed under arrest for public intoxication and taken to the Clarke County Jail, according to the report.
Thousands of dollars stolen from GoFundMe account
An Athens resident reported that a GoFundMe account that a friend had set up for him earlier in the year was not fully allocated to him, according to an ACCPD report.
On Feb. 8, the friend gave the man $6,000 from the account. The man was unaware that the money was from the GoFundMe and was confused as to why the friend was giving him money, as he did not need help at the time, according to the report.
In May, the man had water damage in his apartment and relocated to a hotel room. The man recently requested the remainder of the fund to hire a lawyer to represent them against the AC company that caused the damage, according to the report.
The friend told the man that the account was empty. Of the $14,030 that was donated, the man only received the original $6,000. The remaining $8,000 is still missing, according to the report.
Women’s dog stolen from backyard
An Athens resident found that her dog was missing from her backyard after she woke up on Sept. 11, according to an ACCPD report.
According to the victim, around midnight she attached the dog to a long chain tied to a stake in the yard. The woman then fell asleep without bringing the dog in. When the woman woke, the dog, chain and stake were all missing, according to the report.
The woman told police the dog had escaped in the past, but had never wandered off the property. This led the owner of the two-year-old German shepherd to believe that the dog was taken according to the report.
The dog was not microchipped and the woman was unable to reach animal control, according to the report.