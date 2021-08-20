Teenagers steal car, post about it on Instagram
On Aug. 14, two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, stole a 17-year-old’s car and posted about it on Instagram, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The 17-year-old told police she had been with friends and noticed her car was missing when she couldn’t find her keys. She checked Instagram and saw the 14-year-old had posted a story that said, “Got da whip [what’s the move?],” according to the report.
The 17-year-old figured out where the teenagers were and went to confront them. The teenagers tried to pull away but hit a parked car, then got out of the car and ran away on foot, according to the report.
Police searched the area and saw people matching the teenagers’ description, but they ran from police, and officers were unable to locate them again, according to the report.
Man robbed while selling drugs outside Fully Loaded Pizza
A man tried to sell drugs in the parking lot of Fully Loaded Pizza Kitchen on Milledge Avenue on Aug. 15 when the people he intended to sell to robbed him, according to an ACCPD report.
According to the report, a woman the man was familiar with called and arranged to purchase drugs from him.
The man initially told police that the woman picked him up at a club with another man driving the vehicle. They drove to Fully Loaded Pizza Kitchen where the two took the drugs and drove off without paying the man, according to the report.
When police asked the man to restate his story, he said he had actually been in the back seat of the car when the other man turned around, smacked the drugs out of his hand and said, “You know what it is, big boy.” The man said he thought the driver had a gun in his hand, according to the report.
When asked to repeat his story a third time, the man told police he had been standing outside the vehicle when the driver smacked his hand and brandished a gun. No warrants are being sought due to a lack of suspect information, according to the report.
Person uses stolen credit card info to make Panera orders
An unknown person used a woman’s stolen credit card information to make orders at multiple Panera Bread locations, including the location in Athens, according to an Aug. 12 ACCPD report.
The woman, who lives in Tennessee, told Athens police that she left her laptop, social security card and birth certificate on top of her car in another state and drove off a few days before the report was filed. She had already reported this to her credit agencies but received a call from her mother asking if she’d made charges “at different Paneras across the East Coast,” according to the report.
The charge made at the Athens Panera was for $33.85. The unknown person called in and later cancelled the order, according to the report. Panera provided police with the caller’s phone number.
The woman told police she is unsure of how the person got the card but planned to contact police in the states of every Panera the card was used at, according to the report.