Art supplies stolen outside Academy Sports and Outdoors
A man painting outside Academy Sports + Outdoors on Atlanta Highway told police his art supplies were stolen when he stepped away around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
An unknown person had stolen the man’s art canvases, markers and a donation bucket containing $58, which the man had left outside unattended. The man’s portfolio and easel were not taken, according to the report.
Security camera footage of the parking lot showed a person exit a gold minivan in front of the donation box, take the items, and leave. The security footage was not clear enough for the officer to identify the suspect’s physical characteristics nor the vehicle’s license plate number, the report said.
Woman threatens to stab neighbor’s mother
A woman allegedly threatened to stab her neighbor’s mother on Jan. 13, according to an ACCPD report.
The victim, who was alone at her daughter’s home, told police the woman had threatened to stab her and her daughter when the victim wouldn’t give her a drink, the report said. The woman, who was carrying a knife, told police that her neighbors had been harassing her and denied making the threat. Police did not arrest the woman.
The victim’s daughter later told police she had video of the woman threatening to “beat her ass,” but the video did not show the woman in the frame, according to the report. The victim’s daughter also told police her tires had been slashed that morning, and she believed the same woman was responsible, but the victim did not notify police at the time.
Woman allegedly steals items from backpack at Baxter Street Jittery Joe’s
A customer at Jittery Joe’s on Baxter Street allegedly stole items out of an employee’s bag on Jan. 13, according to an ACCPD report. The responding officer obtained a warrant for the customer for a charge of misdemeanor theft.
The employee told police she noticed a customer in the store behaving oddly and later noticed that items were missing from her backpack. She went home to make sure that she hadn’t left the items there before returning to the store, according to the report. She then reviewed the security footage and saw the suspicious customer near her backpack.
An officer identified the customer in the security footage and saw the customer place items in her own bag. In the video, the customer’s bags were blocking the camera’s view of the bag, so the officer could not see the customer putting her hand inside the victim’s bag. The officer went to the customer’s residence to question her, but she was not home, the report said.
