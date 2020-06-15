Men damage truck involved in hit-and-run
Three unknown men caused significant damage to a truck parked on Coleridge Court on June 12 at about midnight, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report. The truck was suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run accident.
The men asked an apartment resident if she knew the driver of the truck parked outside. The men stated the driver had hit their cousin with the vehicle in Jackson County, according to the report. One of the men had a shotgun, the resident said. The resident said she did not know whose truck it was, and the men damaged the truck before leaving the scene.
The truck was towed after a Jackson County detective requested the vehicle be removed, according to the report.
The truck is valued at $30,000 and was “severely damaged,” according to the report. The truck was a rental from Enterprise Car Rentals, and police were unable to make contact with the man who rented it.
Man fraudulently orders five iPhones worth almost $4,000
An unknown man fraudulently ordered five iPhones valued at $3,978 on June 11 and June 12 using someone else’s credit card, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The credit card the suspect used has since been canceled and police plan to obtain surveillance footage from the FedEx Ship Center, where the suspect went to pick up the packages, according to the report.
An employee from the FedEx Ship Center on Mitchell Bridge Road called the woman whose credit card had been fraudulently used for the purchase of the phones, but neither the woman nor her husband were expecting packages.
A man attempted to pick up the packages later, but the employee didn’t give them to him after being notified that he used the credit card fraudulently. An employee made a copy of the fake ID he presented, according to the report.
Man jumps through screen door at a house on Spring Lake Drive
An unknown man was involved in a home invasion on Spring Lake Drive on June 11 at about 8:15 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman who lives in the house went on a walk and returned to find a man “who had jumped through her screen door.” She screamed and the man ran off, according to the report. The woman saw the man earlier when she left and said he was wearing shorts with distinctive orange streamers hanging from them.
The report did not specify if warrants are being sought, but the screen door was placed into evidence and processed for fingerprints, according to the report.
