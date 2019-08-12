Uber driver chased by customers downtown
An Uber driver flagged down police and said he was chased by customers downtown around 2 a.m. on Aug. 4, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
According to the report, the driver was picking up customers in front of the BB&T on East Broad Street when two of the customers allegedly climbed into the trunk of the driver’s car. The driver told the two customers to get out of the trunk, and they chased him down the street.
The driver alleged the two customers punched him, but security camera footage did not show any “physical altercation” aside from the chase. The driver did not have any physical marks from the alleged assault, according to the report.
Suspects steal cash, phones from cell phone store
Three disguised individuals allegedly broke into MC Wireless cell phone store on Jefferson Road around 6 a.m. on Aug. 30, according to an ACCPD incident report.
Security camera footage showed an individual throw a rock through the front glass door of the store, according to the report. The three individuals entered the store and stole cash, two cash registers and “many cell phones.” They were wearing masks, hoodies and gloves.
According to the report, the loss of the broken door, the cash registers and the cash totaled around $750. The store owner did not have information on the stolen cell phones yet.
Thousands of dollars of personal items missing from “Fort Knox” storage unit
A woman returned to her Fort Knox storage unit on Hawthorne Avenue to find her clothing and household items missing on Aug. 5, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman had been assigned one unit, but Fort Knox switched her to a different unit before she moved any items in. She moved her items to the new unit on July 19 and returned on Aug. 5 to find everything gone. According to the report, Fort Knox had her listed in the original unit, and the employee she contacted stated they could not help her anymore.
The woman has been in contact with Fort Knox to see if her items were removed by mistake but has not found any new information, according to the report. The cost of the missing items is $4,150.
