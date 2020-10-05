$1,000 worth of used grease stolen from Chick-fil-A
An unknown person stole $1,000 worth of used cooking oil from Chick-fil-A on Atlanta Highway between Aug. 3 and Sept. 29, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
A Chick-fil-A associate told officers he received a call from Valley Proteins, a company that collects and recycles waste from food service and meat processing industries, informing them that someone had impersonated their business in order to steal the grease, according to the report.
The person had some method of gaining access to the locked grease vault and drove a truck with a Valley Proteins logo, but the company denied that it was their vehicle, according to the report.
Woman refuses to leave drive-thru line at McDonald’s in effort to make them mad
A woman was barred from McDonald’s on West Broad Street after refusing to leave the drive-thru on Sept. 29 around 6:40 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman told police that every time she would come to that McDonald’s they make her mad by messing up her order, so she wanted to make them mad by sitting in the drive-thru and holding up the line, according to the report.
The manager of the McDonald’s location barred the woman for two years and the woman left, according to the report.
Man takes ex-girlfriend’s car, gets arrested for meth possession
A man was arrested after he took his ex-girlfriend’s car and police found methamphetamine and marijuana inside the car around 1 a.m. on Oct. 1, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man’s ex-girlfriend and her family were following him after he took her car. The ex-girlfriend called the police when he stopped at Chevron on Hull Road. She told police that he had a woman in the car with him, and that there could be drugs in the vehicle. She gave police permission to search the car, according to the report.
Police noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and found a cigarette pack in the driver side door that contained an orange substance and a green leafy substance. Police conducted a field test on the orange substance, which tested positive for meth, according to the report.
The woman in the car said the cigarette pack belonged to the man. He said the cigarette pack was his, but the drugs inside were not, and that he did not know to whom they belonged. The man’s ex-girlfriend declined to press charges against him for taking her car, according to the report.
