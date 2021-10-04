Upset parent runs down school bus
On Sept. 24, a Whit Davis Elementary School parent started following a school bus, stopped multiple times in the middle of the road and attempted to make contact with the bus driver, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The incident started when the parent did not provide the proper identification to pick up her children, so the driver decided to take the children back to the school. School protocol requires new bus drivers to request identification for all adults to get their children, according to the report.
Bus footage showed the parent breaking several traffic laws while following the bus. The parent came to a complete stop in a turning lane and got out of her vehicle, drove in front of the bus and stopped and cut through a four-way stop intersection, according to the report.
Police allowed the children to go with the parent, according to the report.
Man steals girlfriend’s car
On Sept. 28, police responded to a call that a woman’s car had been stolen by a man she was seeing, according to an ACCPD report
The victim stated that the man ran a detailing business and she allowed him to work on her car around noon. The man said that he was taking the vehicle to his residence in town and would return the car by 2 p.m., according to the report.
At around 4 p.m., the man said that he was still working on the car. Soon after, the man said a family emergency came up in Gwinnett County and that he would be driving the vehicle there, according to the report.
The victim refused permission for the man to take the car to Gwinnett and that she would report the car as stolen if the car was not returned by 6 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., the man said he was filling up the car and a minute later, the victim called the police, according to the report.
The woman tried contacting the man through several means, from calls to Snapchats, but was unsuccessful, according to the report.