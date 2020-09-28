Markings left on cars on South Milledge Avenue
An unknown person or people marked the vehicles of several women with colored dots at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house on South Milledge Avenue, according to a Sept. 24 Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The women and their parents told officers they were concerned the markings were related to sex trafficking and indicated who to kidnap after receiving information of similar occurrences from Facebook and group chats.
The ACCPD received at least 32 phone calls by the time the report was made, according to the report. The markings made on the windshield of the vehicles varied between white dots, hollow circles, numbers and letters.
The case will be forwarded on to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation, according to the report.
Man connected to Lowe’s thefts after stealing paint sprayers worth over $1,700
A man stole three paint sprayers worth over $1,700 total at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Lexington Road on Sept. 24 around 2:20 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report. The man is connected to similar thefts from Lowe’s stores in Gainesville and Oconee County.
An employee at Lowe’s was able to obtain a license plate number and photo of the man who took the paint sprayers and officers tracked the vehicle to the Bulldog Inn on Commerce Road, according to the report.
They were able to speak with the driver of the vehicle, who said he did not know the man, but had given him a ride to the Lowe’s. Police later made contact with a man in West Paces Drive who matched the description and picture that a Lowe’s employee provided and arrested him, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with felony shoplifting. A warrant is being sought for the driver of the vehicle, according to the report.
CVS employee scammed out of almost $900
An unknown person convinced an employee of CVS to give a refund to a woman for 18 bottles of vitamins worth $888 at CVS on Oglethorpe Avenue on Sept. 20 at about 3:30 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The person called the store and pretended to be another employee from a different CVS location and claimed to have authorization from CVS management for the refund of the vitamins.
The caller mentioned the Oglethorpe Avenue store’s manager and a district manager by name and knew that both managers were out conducting store business together, according to the report.
The woman and the person who made the phone call are unknown and police continue to investigate the incident, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.