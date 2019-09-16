Water thrown in Uber customer’s face
An Uber driver or a person accompanying her allegedly threw water on an Uber customer after the customer was unable to pay for gas, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The Uber driver picked the customer up near Flanagan’s bar at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 7. Once he was in the car with the driver and another person who was accompanying her, the driver “shut off the Uber app” and said the customer “could pay by getting some gas instead,” according to the report.
According to the report, the driver drove to a Race Trac, where the customer “could not get his card payment to work.” The Uber driver or the passenger attempted to swipe the customer’s card for him but was also unable to make the payment.
The Uber driver pulled away from the gas pump and circled around the pumping stations. When the driver circled back around to the customer, “water was thrown on his face and he was flipped off,” according to the report. The car circled once more around the gas pumps and left the male at the gas station. The report did not specify who allegedly threw the water.
The customer told police he had left his cell phone in the vehicle. He attempted to call the phone, but the call did not go through, the report said.
Stolen vehicle crashes while attempting to elude police
A driver crashed a stolen vehicle on Hancock Road near Winterville Road while attempting to flee police at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 12, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The driver was traveling south on Hancock Road when the driver’s car left the road, went into a ditch, “jumped [a] driveway” and “possibly went airborne.” The car continued on the grass, into another ditch and possibly went airborne again before coming to rest on Winterville Road, according to the report.
EMS transported the driver to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after complaining of leg pain. The vehicle sustained "extensive damage," and the airbags had deployed, according to the report.
The driver was issued citations for reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving without a valid license and failing to obey stop and yield signs, the report said.
St. Mary’s Hospital bars man after he steals from cafeteria
A man allegedly stole food and drinks from the cafeteria at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 8, according to an ACCPD incident report. The man “continued to be uncooperative” with police commands to "stop" walking and "to come" to police, so an officer handcuffed him.
The man said his father “‘worked for the CIA,’ and that he was Jesus.” The man said he “owned the Police,” according to the report. Staff at the hospital identified the man as the suspect and barred him from the hospital for two years unless he required medical attention during that time.
