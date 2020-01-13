Vehicles damaged and entered at KA fraternity on New Year's Eve
An unknown person broke windows out of two vehicles at Kappa Alpha Order fraternity on West Hancock Avenue between approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
A wallet was taken from one vehicle and nothing was reported missing from the other. According to the report, the thief broke the rear passenger window out and unlocked both passenger side doors of one of the vehicles. On the other vehicle, the passenger side window had been pried out and broken, resulting in damage to the door frame.
One of the responding officers suspected the thief was wearing gloves, but the officer found one set of fingerprints off one of the vehicles, the report said.
More than $2,000 worth of sound equipment, instruments stolen from church
An unknown person stole approximately $2,035 worth of sound equipment and instruments from a church on Old Monroe Road between Dec. 30 at approximately 10 a.m. and Jan. 1 at approximately 9 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
A man noticed doors were open to the building and a $1,250 Yamaha soundboard was missing on the morning of Jan. 1. The back door of the church was possibly pried open with a crowbar, causing approximately $200 worth of damage to the door, according to the report. Other items reported missing include two guitars, a desktop computer and a CD recorder. The burglar also attempted to remove a TV from the wall but was unable to do so.
Police officers were able to collect a fingerprint from the scene to enter into evidence, the report said.
Woman shoplifts from Walmart three days in a row
A woman shoplifted from Walmart on Lexington Road on three separate occasions between Dec. 26-28, according to an ACCPD incident report. Police will seek a warrant for the woman’s arrest.
Video footage captured the woman scanning price tags for items as she bagged different merchandise at self-checkout, according to the report. A witness saw the woman use this method to shoplift items on Dec. 28.
The woman underpaid by approximately $125 in total during all three incidents and stole bath gift sets, car cleaning gift sets and other items. During the Dec. 26 incident, the woman stole a pair of bed sheets by scanning the barcode for a pillowcase, underpaying by $25.09, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.